SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.0683

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $241.02 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,530,852,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

