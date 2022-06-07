SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Holdings Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares during the quarter. SMART Global comprises about 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of SMART Global worth $35,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. State Street Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,087,000 after buying an additional 57,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,488 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 220,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

