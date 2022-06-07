Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $63.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

SON traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after acquiring an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

