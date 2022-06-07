SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.75. 132,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,908. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

