SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.56. The stock had a trading volume of 77,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.27 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

