Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00081693 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000304 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00227753 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

