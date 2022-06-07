Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.14. 247,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,581,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

