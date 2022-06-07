stETH 24-Hour Volume Tops $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.39 or 0.01869993 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 148.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00170360 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00425541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

