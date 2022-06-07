Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Stratasys also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 28,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,978,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

