Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.07

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 210695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
