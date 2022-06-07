Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,900 shares during the period. Syneos Health makes up approximately 2.4% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $80,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

