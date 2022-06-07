Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. 71,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,925. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 44.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

