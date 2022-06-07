TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $12.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
TerrAscend stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 76,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $11.70.
About TerrAscend (Get Rating)
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
