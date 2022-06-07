The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 375,397 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 181,541 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 5,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 2.01.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

