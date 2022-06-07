THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 1.7% This Week

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $892,148.28 and $190,737.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000171 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

