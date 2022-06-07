Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.25. 192,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $155.05 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average is $179.81.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

