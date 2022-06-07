Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 100,994 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $6.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $993.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

