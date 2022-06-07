United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($47.31) price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Internet from €36.00 ($38.71) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on United Internet from €45.00 ($48.39) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

