Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $37,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.27. 5,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.41 and a 200 day moving average of $405.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.06 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.