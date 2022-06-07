Venus (XVS) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Venus has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00017515 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $66.27 million and approximately $46.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,110.83 or 1.00080418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030078 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

