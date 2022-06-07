Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.23

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.23 and last traded at C$31.14, with a volume of 1987950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.02.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.3051381 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

