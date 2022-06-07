Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.23

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.23 and last traded at C$31.14, with a volume of 1987950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.39.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.20.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.02.
In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.
About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.
