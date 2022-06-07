Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 116,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,186,913 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -0.20.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 over the last 90 days. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.