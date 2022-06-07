Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.60 on June 21st

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.599 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.56.
