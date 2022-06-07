Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $118.22 or 0.00378478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $51,205.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00159975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00404714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

