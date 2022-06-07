Wing Finance (WING) Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $3.87 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00013642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,580,498 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

