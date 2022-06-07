YENTEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $39,123.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,085.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.83 or 0.05883151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00206143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.46 or 0.00586957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00607535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069833 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004251 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.