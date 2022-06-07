Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) to post $1.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $2.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $4.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.35 million, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, FIX lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 647,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of -0.20. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

