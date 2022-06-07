Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will announce $519.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.92 million to $534.50 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $488.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

SNV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.09. 10,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,165. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 184,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

