Zacks: Analysts Expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 387,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,126. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.