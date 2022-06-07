Zacks: Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.