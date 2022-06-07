Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.00. Argo Group International posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

