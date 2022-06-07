Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLK shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 179,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.96. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.