Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.78 Million

Analysts expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to post $207.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $208.70 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $145.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $725.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.70 million to $726.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $947.33 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolfspeed.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,477. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $142.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20.

Wolfspeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.