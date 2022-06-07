Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.78 Million

Analysts expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to post $207.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $208.70 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $145.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $725.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.70 million to $726.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $947.33 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolfspeed.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million.
Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,477. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $142.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20.
Wolfspeed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.