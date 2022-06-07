Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Analysts forecast that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will post $350,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year sales of $8.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,914. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

