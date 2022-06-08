$0.49 EPS Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.
Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion.
NYSE:EXC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. 273,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13. Exelon has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.71.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
