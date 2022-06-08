$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ManTech International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $95.11. 401,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.