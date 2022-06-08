$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.89. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

WASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WASH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

