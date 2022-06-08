$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Endeavor Group posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.00.

EDR traded down 0.68 on Wednesday, hitting 22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,016. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,325.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is 28.11.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,058,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,519,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,676,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

