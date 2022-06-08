$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.83. 784,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

