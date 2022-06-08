$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Voya Financial posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,094 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 586,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

