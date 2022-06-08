$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 945,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,069,000 after acquiring an additional 211,679 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,466,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.