1,400,000 Shares in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGAAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

NASDAQ TGAAU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

