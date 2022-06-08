14,724 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.67. 26,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.