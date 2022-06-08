1,601,567 Shares in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,601,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Spindletop Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,945,000.

Spindletop Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 161,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,429. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to operate in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

