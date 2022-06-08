1irstcoin (FST) Price Reaches $0.0239

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $947,656.02 and approximately $3,547.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002970 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

