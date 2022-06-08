$268.19 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to report sales of $268.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.10 million and the lowest is $267.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 178,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

