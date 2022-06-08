$37.27 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $37.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.21 million and the lowest is $35.33 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $152.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.13 million to $161.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.96 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFIN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

MFIN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $202.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

