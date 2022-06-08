$6.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. Cheniere Energy reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full year sales of $28.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.08 billion to $30.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 341.83% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 113,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.01. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

