$786.03 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to report $786.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $772.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $802.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $749.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 241.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

