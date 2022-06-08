$805.24 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to post $805.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $804.80 million. Roku posted sales of $645.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Roku stock traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,722,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,595. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.31.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.